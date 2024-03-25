Guwahati Police arrested man with gunshot wound in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police swiftly apprehended a man found with a gunshot wound to his leg in a home situated in the Borbari area of the city on March 23. Identified as Lunmi Si, aged 35, hailing from Churachandpur, Manipur, the arrest followed intelligence? inputs indicating his practice in the area.

Initial reports suggest Si's involvement in a shooting incident in his hometown on February 16. Speculations indicate that he sought refuge in Guwahati to seek medical treatment following the attack. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding both incidents.

