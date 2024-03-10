Guwahati police cracks down on vehicle thieves in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police has taken a serious stance against vehicle thieves active in the city, and two operations carried out by police teams led to the arrest of a total of eight such miscreants.

In the first development, a team from Bhangagarh Police Station chased down a Mahindra Bolero pickup vehicle (AS 01 FC 7935) stolen from ABC in Guwahati at Jowai in Meghalaya using GPS technology. Two thieves named Azizul Ali and Janinuddin Ali were arrested, and based on their confessions, police arrested Aamir and Rajak Ali from Azara, along with the seizure of one Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. They also confessed that vehicles stolen from the city made their way to Meghalaya, Mizoram, and even neighbouring Bangladesh. According to police sources, cases are registered against them in multiple police stations. In the second development, Fatasil Ambari Police was able to arrest Rekibul Hussain, Samhed Ali, Jakir Hussain, and Bipal Hussain on charges of stealing two-wheelers from Guwahati and selling them in Barpeta.

