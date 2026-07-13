Assam: Two ‘drug peddlers’ arrested in Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

Nalbari: Doulashal Police in the Nalbari district arrested two alleged drug peddlers on Friday and seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin during an anti-narcotics operation. The arrested individuals have been identified as Khalil Ahmed (30), son of Majam Ali of Roumari village, and Aminul Haque (31), son of Lokman Ali of Roumari Pathar village, both under Tarabari Police Station in the Barpeta district. According to reports, acting on specific intelligence, a team led by Officer-in-Charge Jyoti Kamal Boniya of the Doulashal Police Outpost conducted a raid with the assistance of local residents at Roumari Pathar Tinali under the jurisdiction of the outpost. During the operation, police apprehended the two suspects and recovered 13 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin from their possession.

Police have reportedly initiated legal proceedings against the accused by registering a case at Mukalmua Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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