STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested three people in two separate theft cases in the city and recovered stolen property from their possession.

A team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested Raju Mallik and Sujit Choudhury, both residents of Gorchuk, in connection with a theft in Jyotikuchi. The two allegedly confessed to their involvement, and police recovered four stolen mobile handsets from them. In a separate operation, a team from Hatigaon Police Station arrested Azibur Ali, a resident of Kachumara in Barpeta district, after catching him with stolen construction materials near Nidan Polyclinic in Hatigaon. Police said legal action had been initiated in both cases.