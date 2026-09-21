Three held in Guwahati theft cases; police recover goods worth over Rs 1 lakh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fatasil Ambari Police arrested two persons in separate theft cases and recovered stolen property worth Rs 1.05 lakh in one of the cases, police said.

Tara Miah, 32, of South Salmara, was arrested in connection with the theft of garments from Cycle Factory crossing. Police recovered and seized the stolen goods, valued at Rs 1.05 lakh, after apprehending him in South Salmara.

In another case, police arrested Jahidul Khan, 45, of Barpeta, who was identified as a key accused in a theft case. A search of his rented residence led to the recovery of eight stolen smartphones, two wristwatches and stolen brass utensils.

Meanwhile, Dispur Police arrested Elsa Ali of Six Mile after recovering a stolen LPG cylinder from his possession. Police also seized the scooty bearing registration number AS-01-BH-3767, allegedly used in the commission of the theft.

Legal action was initiated in all three cases.

Also Read: Alleged Burglar, Wife and Two Gold Receivers Held in Guwahati House Theft Case