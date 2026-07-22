Minor held as police recover two stolen scooters in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Birubari Outpost under Paltan Bazar Police Station recovered two stolen scooters during an operation that led to the apprehension of a minor allegedly involved in the theft. Police recovered a blue scooter bearing registration number AS01DE6736 and a grey scooter bearing registration number AS01BS7946 during the operation. Following the recovery, the minor was taken into custody in connection with the case. In accordance with legal procedure, the juvenile was produced before the competent authority and sent to a Juvenile Detention Centre for further legal action. Police said the investigation into the case was continuing.

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