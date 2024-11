Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bhagaduttapur police arrested two persons—Himangshu Baishya and Jayanta Talukdar—on the charge of tying up a teen with posts and beating him up badly at Jatiya here today. The boy allegedly stole a milk packet from the front side of a shop. The video went viral, leading the police to arrest the duo.

Also read: Assam: Cybercrime network busted; seven arrested in Guwahati