Guwahati Police arrested two while smuggling cattle into Meghalaya

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a swift operation, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted a vehicle (AS12 BC 9241) attempting to smuggle 14 live cattle into Meghalaya on Monday morning.

The two cattle smugglers, identified as Abdul Kashem (23) and Sahadat Alam (22), both residents of Dalgaon, were arrested on the spot. Legal action has been initiated against them.

