Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted a truck (AS01RC2844) at Jorabat crossing on Friday morning, thwarting an attempt to smuggle 26 cattle into Meghalaya. One Fakir Ali (36) of Dhula was arrested. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

