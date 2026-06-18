Guwahati Police arrested two with heroin in separate operations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers in separate operations in Guwahati and seized suspected heroin along with cash and other items. A team from Paltan Bazar Police Station apprehended Momata Begum, 50, a resident of Sipajhar, on charges of drug trafficking. During the operation, police seized 11 vials of heroin weighing 15.79 grams and recovered Rs 640 in cash from her possession. In another operation, a team from Basistha Police Station raided a hideout near the service road between Lalmati and Beharbari and arrested Gul Mahammad Ali, 30, of Boko. The police recovered 25 grams of heroin concealed in two soap boxes during the raid. The team also seized a mobile phone and an Alto car bearing registration number AS01DV0899, which was allegedly used in connection with the illegal activity.

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