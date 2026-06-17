Woman held with Suspected Brown Sugar at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman was apprehended at Guwahati Railway Station after railway authorities recovered suspected brown sugar from her possession during a checking operation conducted on Tuesday morning. Officials carried out the inspection at around 5.40 am on board Train No. 14037 Down New Delhi–Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express when they detected three packets containing a substance suspected to be brown sugar. The seized contraband weighed a total of 37 grams. The woman was identified as Anita Sahani, 41, wife of Harit Chandra Sahani and a resident of Nandapara under Sonai Police Station in Cachar district.

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