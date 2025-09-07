Guwahati: Drug peddlers, thieves arrested throughout city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major drive, a team from Basistha Police Station rescued six drug-addicted individuals during an operation at Khanapara. The rescued persons were immediately shifted to a rehabilitation centre for treatment and de-addiction. Acting on their lead, police apprehended a habitual drug peddler, identified as Raju Deka (34) of Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya. From his possession, police seized 10.37 grams of heroin (including boxes) and 13 empty vials. Legal proceedings have been initiated.

In another operation, Basistha Police arrested a gang of habitual thieves from the Sijubari area. The arrested individuals include Mohela Khatun (32), Moina Begum (25), Munni Begum (29), and Jakir Ali (25), all of whom confessed to their crimes during interrogation. Police recovered 4.950 kg of aluminium cable, 21.150 kg of copper wire, and an E-Rickshaw (AS01-ER-7991) used in the theft. Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Dispur Police, acting on a complaint, recovered a stolen Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (AS01GA3619) from the Indo-Bangladesh border with the assistance of Meghalaya Police.

In a similar case, Basistha Police recovered a Honda Activa Scooty (AS-01BM-0877) that had been missing since September 1, from the Pillingkata area in Meghalaya.

