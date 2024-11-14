Guwahati Police Arrests 8 Individuals For Running Mule Bank Accounts

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against fraudulent activities, a police team arrested eight individuals over their involvement in a cybercrime case in Guwahati last night.
A West Guwahati Police Department team conducted a raid at Talukdar Hotels & Lodge in Bamunpara, Boragaon, near Apollo Excelcare Hospital on the outskirts of Guwahati, leading to the arrests of the fraudsters.
Investigations revealed that the gang's modus operandi involved creation and operation of “Mule Bank Accounts” in Guwahati, Assam. The defrauders used these accounts to siphon off money looted from innocent victims through various cybercrime schemes.
The suspects had made the lodge their base to operate their alleged racket.
Several “incriminating” items, including 31 mobile handsets, 4 hard disks, 1 laptop, and 36 ATMs of different banks were seized by the police during the raid.
According to the police, the accused lured needy individuals into opening current or savings bank accounts by enticing them with lucrative returns.
The accused would then manipulate the accounts, using them to transfer money looted from innocent victims.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Shah Alam (29), Azizul Hoque (25), Alamin Khan (25), Rubul Hussain Khan (37), Kaji Saddam Hussain (32), Abdul Kalam (31), Azim Uddin Ali (37) and Hasan Ali (36).
ALSO READ: Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri Trees Spared As Flyover Project Plans Revised Amid Protests
ALSO WATCH: