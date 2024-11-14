Guwahati Police Arrests 8 Individuals For Running Mule Bank Accounts

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against fraudulent activities, a police team arrested eight individuals over their involvement in a cybercrime case in Guwahati last night.

A West Guwahati Police Department team conducted a raid at Talukdar Hotels & Lodge in Bamunpara, Boragaon, near Apollo Excelcare Hospital on the outskirts of Guwahati, leading to the arrests of the fraudsters.

Investigations revealed that the gang's modus operandi involved creation and operation of “Mule Bank Accounts” in Guwahati, Assam. The defrauders used these accounts to siphon off money looted from innocent victims through various cybercrime schemes.

The suspects had made the lodge their base to operate their alleged racket.