Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri Trees Spared As Flyover Project Plans Revised Amid Protests

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has reversed its decision to cut down trees in Guwahati's Dighalipukuri area for the proposed flyover project. The Public Works Department (PWD) of Assam gave assurance to the court in this regard.

This comes after massive protests erupted in Guwahati over the proposed felling of trees in the eco-sensitive area, with residents raising alarm over serious threat to environmental preservation.

The massive uproar escalated so much so that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma decided to re-evaluate and adjust the flyover’s design to conserve the area’s trees, which serves as a crucial source of fresh air in the face of increasing pollution levels in the city.