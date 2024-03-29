Guwahati Police arrests notorious fraudster in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police made a significant breakthrough on Wednesday night after they were able to apprehend a notorious fraudster, identified as Bharat Poddar in the city.

According to sources, Bharat Poddar was involved in a sophisticated scam that defrauded several individuals of crores of rupees. It was also mentioned that his fraudulent activities spread beyond the city and multiple complaints have been registered against him at several police stations outside the city as well. Sources also informed that he used to operate under the guise of a travel agent and used to attract unsuspecting victims with exciting travel packages and then dupe them of their money. Police have initiated necessary legal action against them.

