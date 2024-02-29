Assam: Alleged Visa Fraudster Arrested in Nagaon, Promises Jobs Abroad

GUWAHATI: In a new turn of events in Juria, Nagaon, Assam, Abdul Barek, from Kasarigaon, is in police custody. He has allegedly tricked multiple people while pretending to assist with their visa applications. Apparently, Barek took cash payments from different individuals needing help with their visa forms. Sadly, he didn't see these tasks through and tried to hide from the law.
Reports suggest that Barek acted as a wolf in sheep's clothing. He preyed on jobseekers' ambitions, promising streamlined visa processes and attractive jobs abroad. Then after taking their money, he neglected his duties. Attempting to run was his next move, but that prompted the police to step in.
Now the police are studying the case and have apprehended Barek. At the same time, two of Barek's possible co-conspirators are still on the loose. Police are actively following clues to nab these runaways and serve justice.
Sources from the police department indicates that many of Barek's victims were hopeful jobseekers. Barek got them to believe in his ability to handle complicated visa applications and secure overseas jobs for them. Yet, his promises ended up being all talk with no action, putting the victims in a tight spot.
People looking for chances in other countries are at risk. They need to be careful when dealing with helpers in the visa process. The officials warn everyone to stay alert. If they find anything strange with visa tasks, they should report it. This way, no one else will be harmed.
Now, the law will decide what to do with Abdul Barek as the case continues. The search is still on for the others involved in this suspected visa trick. This situation reminds us that we must have strong rules to keep people safe from cons. It also shows that police play an important part in keeping the visa process honest.
