Guwahati Police Ban on Rallies and Processions in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police on Tuesday imposed restrictions on all processions, rallies, marathons, and similar events within the city to prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Imdad Ali issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing that such gatherings often cause severe traffic disruptions, inconvenience commuters, and delay emergency services.

The order came into immediate effect and stated that any violation would be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Citizens may file written objections seeking modification or cancellation of the order.

Also Read: Assam Tribes Oppose ST Status for Six Communities