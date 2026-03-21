Guwahati Police Boosts Security with Extensive Patrols Ahead of Elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to strengthen security and enhance public confidence ahead of the upcoming elections, the Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati (CGPD) conducted an extensive foot patrol across the busy commercial areas of Fancy Bazar, Panbazar, and Paltan Bazar. Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), along with local police teams from Panbazar and Paltanbazar police stations, jointly carried out the patrolling exercise. As part of the operation, teams also undertook a focused area domination drive in Fancy Bazar, one of the city’s main commercial hubs. The coordinated effort aimed to reinforce security presence, deter potential unlawful activities, and ensure the safety of traders, shoppers, and commuters.

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