Popular Assamese singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah releases ‘De Dheki De’ ahead of Rongali Bihu

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GUWAHATI: Singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah released her latest Bihu track “De Dheki De” on her official YouTube channel, celebrating the spirit of Rongali Bihu.

The folk-fusion song reimagined traditional Assamese sounds by incorporating live-recorded effects of the dheki and saul jora along with indigenous instruments. The track was conceptualised by the singer, composed by Diganta Bharati and produced by Poran Borkatoky, with mixing and mastering by Ibson Lal Baruah.

The music video, directed by Samujjal Kashyap and shot in Thakurkuchi village, featured the singer and showcased traditional Bihu elements.

The song was formally launched at the Guwahati Press Club in the presence of veteran artiste Monisha Hazarika and other contributors.

The release also marked ten years of her track “Roi Roi Roti” and continued her efforts to blend tradition with innovation, while promoting inclusivity through initiatives such as Indian Sign Language interpretation of her songs.

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