Guwahati Police Bust Alleged ATM Card-Swapping Racket, Three Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police have arrested three alleged cyber criminals in connection with a suspected ATM card-swapping racket, officials said. The accused, identified as Nur Islam, Safikul Islam, and Azizur Haque, were arrested in the Saukuchi area. All three are reportedly residents of the Baihata area in Kamrup district. During the operation, police seized 20 ATM cards and other objectionable materials from the suspects' possession. The investigation is ongoing.

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