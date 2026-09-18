Guwahati Police Bust Alleged Drug Den in Adinggiri Nagar, Nab Suspect and Seize Vehicles

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Jalukbari Police, assisted by personnel from the Maligaon Outpost, conducted a raid at Kalita Chowk in Adinggiri Nagar, Maligaon, and seized around 26 grams of suspected drugs.

The operation was carried out by a team from Jalukbari Police Station along with personnel from the Maligaon Outpost in Goshala under the leadership of the outpost in-charge. The suspected drugs were recovered from the residence of Suchil Das, whom police suspected of involvement in drug smuggling.

Police also seized a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler allegedly linked to Das during the operation. Local residents claimed that the area had been facing problems allegedly associated with drug activities for nearly 12 years.

They further alleged that Das had been influencing school and college students and encouraging drug abuse. Residents said they had repeatedly informed police about the alleged activities and claimed that Das had been arrested on earlier occasions but was subsequently released on bail. Police seized the suspected drugs, vehicles and other materials recovered during the operation as part of the ongoing investigation.

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