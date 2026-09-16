Community, Police Join Hands in Sivasagar Anti-Drug Drive, Pledge Tough Action on Crime

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a community-led initiative against drugs and criminal activities, an anti-drug awareness meeting was held at Jengonikatia in Sivasagar on Tuesday, bringing together the local mosque committee, youth groups and police administration.

The meeting was organised jointly by the Jengonikatia Masjid Management Committee, local youth groups and police at Jengonikatia No. 502 Girls’ Primary School. The initiative followed a representation by residents seeking stronger action against drug abuse and other crimes. Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav and Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia assured the community of necessary cooperation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Moidul Islam said police were continuing a strict campaign against drugs, with several peddlers arrested and narcotics worth crores of rupees seized. He urged residents to help eradicate drugs, alcohol, gambling, theft and robbery.

Islam also stressed mandatory tenant verification, warning house owners that action could be taken if tenants became involved in criminal activities and verification requirements were ignored.

Monirul Islam Bora, president of the Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad, said a shop allegedly used by drug traffickers near Pragati Hospital had recently been removed following an initiative by local youths. He expressed concern over drug-related activities and thefts in Jengonikatia, Dhai Ali and Pakaghat and urged intensified tenant verification.

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