Guwahati Police Bust Escort Racket That Targeted Women Students via OLX

GUWAHATI — City police on Tuesday arrested three people in connection with an organised escort service racket that allegedly targeted young women who had come to Guwahati for studies, luring them with false job promises on the platform OLX.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shambhavi Mishra identified the accused as Abhiranjan Das, Priyanka Roy, and Minakshi Roy. Das is the prime accused; Priyanka Roy is his girlfriend, and Minakshi Roy is his wife — a family dynamic police say was deliberately used to trap and exploit victims.

How the Racket Operated

According to police, the network made initial contact with victims through fake job listings on OLX, drawing in women who were seeking employment in the city.

Once contact was established, the victims were allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment and coerced into the illegal operation. Das reportedly maintained communication with clients through WhatsApp and arranged meetings, forcing the victims into physical relationships.

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