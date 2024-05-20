Tripura: Top Human Trafficking Suspect Apprehended, Escorted to Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), consisting of three members, has arrested Hannan Mia (40), who is considered the “most wanted” human trafficker, in Tripura.
The NIA team flew Mia to Guwahati in Assam to present him before the NIA special court on Monday. Mia was arrested following an operation conducted by officials and personnel from the Bishalgarh police station in Tripura, led by its officer-in-charge Rana Chatterjee, on Sunday.
The Tripura police informed that Hannan Mia, who was arrested, carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, which was earlier declared by NIA.
Mia is said to have had ties with global human trafficking networks. He traffics teenage girls, exploited them in prostitution rings, forged Indian documents, and participated in other illegal activities.
After Mia was arrested, Tripura police informed the NIA, who brought the accused to Guwahati and presented him before court. They also obtained a four-day transit remand to bring him before the special NIA court.
Earlier, a young girl was allegedly kidnapped and sold and later rescued by police in Arunachal Pradesh.
The 11-year-old victim was rescued from Kurung Kamey district, which is near the China border, the Superintendent of Police, Aparna Nataranjan, confirmed.
As per reports, two people who had abducted the girl were arrested along with the vehicle they used.
On May 4, the 11-year-old victim from Bhipora in Bogeenadi was allegedly abducted while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital with her grandmother.
The grandmother filed a complaint which led the police to launch a rescue mission. SP Natarajan also mentioned that a 14-year-old girl has been missing since 2023 from Narayanpur and an 8-year-old boy missing from Silanibari were rescued by Lakhimpur police from Daporijio and Naharlagun, respectively.
