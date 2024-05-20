Tripura: Top Human Trafficking Suspect Apprehended, Escorted to Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), consisting of three members, has arrested Hannan Mia (40), who is considered the “most wanted” human trafficker, in Tripura.

The NIA team flew Mia to Guwahati in Assam to present him before the NIA special court on Monday. Mia was arrested following an operation conducted by officials and personnel from the Bishalgarh police station in Tripura, led by its officer-in-charge Rana Chatterjee, on Sunday.

The Tripura police informed that Hannan Mia, who was arrested, carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, which was earlier declared by NIA.