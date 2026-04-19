Guwahati Police bust Gang of Thieves, Arrest Three in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant breakthrough, Basistha Police have apprehended a gang of thieves who allegedly carried out robberies while disguised in traditional women’s attire to avoid suspicion. The arrested individuals have been identified as Janmani Sharma and Dhanda Devi, both residents of Sipajhar, along with Gagan Burman of Lalmati.

According to police, the group adopted an unusual modus operandi—during nighttime, men from the gang would dress in mekhela-chadar and saris to disguise themselves as women while committing thefts in various areas. During the operation, police recovered several items linked to the crimes, including equipment used for theft, two vehicles, gold ornaments, and other valuables.

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