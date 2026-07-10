Guwahati police bust ganja supply racket, arrest three in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police busted an alleged drug trafficking network in the city and arrested three persons during an operation at Arunoday Path near Mini Taj Mahal in Hatigaon. The arrested persons were identified as Asminur Mia (24) of Bohori, Rustom Ali (56) of Sipajhar and Aktar Ali of Beharbari. Police recovered and seized 47.38 kg of ganja and two mobile handsets during the operation. The investigation revealed that Aktar Ali allegedly used his shop as a place for supplying ganja. Police have initiated legal action against the arrested persons and further investigation is underway.

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