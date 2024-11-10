Guwahati Police Busts ATM Card Swapping Ring, Suspects Targeting Elderly Victims Nabbed

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on illegal activities in the city, the Guwahati Police have successfully busted a a gang of ATM Card Swappers.

Acting on a credible tip-off, A team from the Gorchuk Police Station, part of the West Guwahati Police District, arrested 3 members of the group. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Amirul Ali (26) and Injamumul Khan (23), along with a minor, all hailing from Barpeta.

The operation also led to the recovery of 20 ATM cards with various account details, 8 SIM cards, and an ATM swipe machine from the bags belonging to the suspects.