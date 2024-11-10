Guwahati Police Busts ATM Card Swapping Ring, Suspects Targeting Elderly Victims Nabbed

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on illegal activities in the city, the Guwahati Police have successfully busted a a gang of ATM Card Swappers.
Acting on a credible tip-off, A team from the Gorchuk Police Station, part of the West Guwahati Police District, arrested 3 members of the group. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Amirul Ali (26) and Injamumul Khan (23), along with a minor, all hailing from Barpeta.
The operation also led to the recovery of 20 ATM cards with various account details, 8 SIM cards, and an ATM swipe machine from the bags belonging to the suspects.
Elderly individuals were primarily targeted by this gang whose modus operandi involved swapping their ATM cards and stealing their money.
Legal action has been initiated against the culprits and further investigations are underway to determine if more individuals were involved in the operation.
ALSO READ: Assam: Workshop on Quality Control Analytics held at AIIMS Guwahati
ALSO WATCH: