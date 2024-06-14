Guwahati Police Busts Honey-Trapping Racket; 6 Arrested for Blackmail and Extortion

Guwahati: Dispur police busted a honey-trapping racket and arrested six members of the gang, including four women and two men. They were later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court.

The gang came to light after a complaint against them was filed by a government official. Following the investigation, the police team came to understand their sophisticated mode of operations involving blackmail and extortion.

The women apparently befriended the target and lured him to parties at private destinations. While the party is going on, a male member of the gang arrives at the party in the guise of a policeperson and demands money. The blackmailers used intimate photos taken secretly to extort large sums of money by threatening to make these photos public. The gang had reportedly duped a large number of men using this methodology.

Guwahati Police officials mentioned that other people could also be involved in this racket and called on the victims to come forward and report the incidents that they had faced in a bid to dismantle the entire network.

