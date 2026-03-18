Guwahati Police Crack Down on Burglary Racket, Arrest Key Suspects

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police dismantled a burglary and stolen property racket following the arrest of two habitual receivers and one additional accused linked to the case.

Police apprehended Altab Hussain and Elima Khatun from Santoli in Boko after leads emerged during the interrogation of three previously arrested burglars. Acting on further disclosures, investigators later arrested Insan Ali from Kawoimari in Sarthebari. During the course of the investigation, police recovered a large quantity of stolen brass items, including 58 plates, four traditional 'ban bati' and eight bowls, which were subsequently seized as evidence.

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