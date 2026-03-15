Burglary case cracked; main accused arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police from FatasilAmbari Police Station solved a burglary case reported from Milan Nagar after arresting the main accused during an operation.

The accused was identified as Maidul Khan, a resident of Katabari. Police apprehended him following an investigation into a break-in that took place while the house owner was away.

Earlier, unidentified miscreants had reportedly broken into the victim's residence during his absence and stolen several household items.

Based on the investigation, police recovered a road cutter machine, a gas cylinder, an Exide battery, copper wire and three silver utensils believed to have been stolen from the house.

Police seized the recovered items and initiated legal proceedings against the accused while further investigation into the case continued.

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