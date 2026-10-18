Guwahati: Police solve theft in four hours

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pan Bazaar police arrested four men within four hours of a theft at a Public Works Department (PWD) construction site at Lachit Ghat, recovering the stolen materials and seizing two trucks allegedly used in the crime. The stolen items, comprising 16 iron plates and 50 iron bars, were recovered at Chatribati during the operation. Police also seized the two trucks allegedly used to transport the stolen materials. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

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