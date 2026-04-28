Guwahati Police Crack Shop Theft Case within 12 Hours, Accused Held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police swiftly solved a shop burglary in Beltola within hours of its occurrence, arresting a suspected habitual offender and recovering the stolen property.

The theft had been reported at JM Tea Corner, where a miscreant broke open the lock at around 3.35 am and decamped with a stand fan. Acting on technical analysis and inputs from sources, a team from Basistha Police Station traced and apprehended the accused from Natun Bazar.

The arrested individual was identified as Irfan Ali, 32, a resident of Churaibari in Tripura. During the operation, the police recovered the stolen stand fan from his possession and seized it as evidence. Officials stated that legal proceedings had been initiated in connection with the case.

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