Guwahati

Two arrested in separate Guwahati theft cases; stolen phones recovered

Police carried out two separate operations in the city, leading to the arrest of individuals accused in theft cases and the recovery of stolen mobile handsets.
arrested
Published on

GUWAHATI: Police carried out two separate operations in the city, leading to the arrest of individuals accused in theft cases and the recovery of stolen mobile handsets. In one incident, a team from Noonmati Police Station apprehended Md Idul Ali, also known as Babu Boro, a resident of Shanti Nagar, in connection with a burglary reported from Narengi Anukul Basti. The police recovered three stolen mobile phones from his possession and seized them as evidence. In a separate case, Dispur Police arrested Khanindra Roy of Lichubagan for his alleged involvement in a theft. The stolen mobile handset was traced and recovered from him during the operation. Police confirmed that legal proceedings had been initiated in both cases.

Also Read: Assam Police seize heroin, recover stolen bikes in dalgaon; three arrested

Arrested
theft cases

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com