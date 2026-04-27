Two arrested in separate Guwahati theft cases; stolen phones recovered

GUWAHATI: Police carried out two separate operations in the city, leading to the arrest of individuals accused in theft cases and the recovery of stolen mobile handsets. In one incident, a team from Noonmati Police Station apprehended Md Idul Ali, also known as Babu Boro, a resident of Shanti Nagar, in connection with a burglary reported from Narengi Anukul Basti. The police recovered three stolen mobile phones from his possession and seized them as evidence. In a separate case, Dispur Police arrested Khanindra Roy of Lichubagan for his alleged involvement in a theft. The stolen mobile handset was traced and recovered from him during the operation. Police confirmed that legal proceedings had been initiated in both cases.

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