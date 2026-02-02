Guwahati Police Crack Theft Cases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: City police solved a series of theft cases across different parts of Guwahati and recovered stolen property following swift operations carried out by various police stations. In one such incident, a team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station apprehended Nipen Barman, a 22-year-old resident of Raghunath Path, in connection with a theft reported at Kahilipara Higher Secondary School. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery and seizure of stolen articles including around 20 kilograms of copper wire, fan and motor coils, and other items valued at approximately Rs 60,000. In a separate case, personnel from Dispur Police Station arrested Hrishikesh Sarmah, aged 25, from Jyotikuchi in connection with a registered theft case. Acting on specific leads, the police recovered a stolen e-rickshaw from his possession. Meanwhile, a team from Paltanbazar Police Station apprehended Jitu Basumatary, 22, of Ganeshguri Kachari Basti, after recovering a stolen TVS NTORQ scooty bearing registration number AS01EO3068. The two-wheeler had been reported stolen from Downtown Hospital on January 22, 2026.

