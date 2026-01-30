Guwahati: Police nab two in burglary and theft cases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police made arrests in two separate theft-related cases and recovered a substantial quantity of stolen items following targeted operations in the city. Acting on specific intelligence about house burglaries in the Dowat Bazar area, a team from Hatigaon Police Station apprehended Sanidul Islam, 20, of Chaygaon. During questioning, the accused admitted his involvement in several burglary and theft incidents, including the theft of copper wires and other materials from residential houses, which were later sold to a scrap dealer in Sundarpur Nagar. Based on his disclosure, police searched a scrap shop and a rented room linked to Rakibul Ali in the presence of witnesses and recovered aluminium copper wire, copper wire, scrap copper wire, uncoated copper wire scrap, along with scrap metal and utensils concealed inside the premises. In a separate operation connected to a theft case, a team from Basistha Police Station carried out a raid at AG Colony in the Beharbari area following intelligence inputs. The police apprehended Rinku Banik, 21, of Ujjal Nagar, Survey, and recovered stolen items including air-conditioner copper pipes and copper wiring from his possession.

