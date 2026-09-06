Guwahati Police Crack Three Separate Theft Cases, Recover Stolen Property Across City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested three persons and recovered stolen property in separate theft cases reported in the city.

Chandmari Police arrested Mintu Ali of Nalbari and recovered a stolen laptop and utensils allegedly stolen from the Assam Engineering Institute. The items were seized and legal action was initiated.

In another case, Fatasil Ambari Police recovered a stolen Honda Activa bearing registration number AS01GA1529 from the Colony Bazaar area and arrested the alleged accused, Somen Roy Choudhury of Bhaskar Nagar.

Meanwhile, Noonmati Police cracked a theft case by identifying, tracing and arresting Harvinder Singh of Ludhiana from his temporary residence at Sawkuchi. Police recovered and seized all the stolen items.

According to police, Singh had allegedly stolen two cartons of Rajanigandha Pan Masala and one carton of Tulsi, collectively valued at Rs 1.10 lakh. A scooty bearing registration number AS01DZ9329, allegedly used in the commission of the crime, was also seized.

Legal action was initiated in all three cases.

Also Read: Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest two More in Car Theft Network