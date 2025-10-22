Guwahati: Police crackdown on gambling during Diwali; 17 arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Diwali celebrations lit up the city, Guwahati Police carried out a series of raids across multiple locations to curb gambling activities. The operations were conducted in several areas, including Dharapur, Garal, Bhattapara, Majirgaon and Agchia under Azara Police Station; Pandu, Shuttle Gate and Gotanagar under Jalukbari Police Station; as well as various locations in Garchuk, Basistha, Noonmati and the Panbazar Railway Colony.

During the raids, police arrested several individuals involved in gambling activities. Those apprehended have been identified as Kunalshree Basfor (23), Durlabh Konwar (23), Sanjib Das (25), Utpal Das (24), Rajesh Singh (23), Adwart Pegu (26), Rinku Baishya (41), Kanak Boro (29), Amiya Hajong (27), Biju Rajbanshi (34), Pappu Kalita (28), Pranab Deka (28), Imran Hussain (26), Angrag Das (27), Chandan Nath (27), another Pranab Deka (32) and Uttam Phukon (32).

Police sources confirmed that all necessary legal proceedings had been initiated under the relevant sections of the law. Officials further urged citizens to remain vigilant and to report any instances of illegal gambling occurring in their neighbourhoods.

