Guwahati: Chandrapur student union demands ban on gambling

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the upcoming Kali Puja and festive season, some unscrupulous individuals in various parts of the Chandrapur area have been openly conducting gambling activities, defying government prohibitions. Such destructive gambling has caused the ruin of numerous families in the region. To prevent illegal gambling during Diwali and Kali Puja, the Chandrapur Regional Student Union of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the circle officer of the Chandrapur revenue circle, the Officer-in-charge of Pragjyotishpur Police Station, and the in-charge of Panikhaiti Police outpost. Addressing the occasion, Chandrapur Regional Student Union president Chanboli Mahato and general secretary Dipjyoti Lahkar emphasized that gambling during the Kali Puja season has repeatedly led the youth astray and created unrest in families. They demanded strict action against such gambling and called for measures to completely eradicate it from the area.

