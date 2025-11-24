Guwahati police crack two theft cases, three arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station acted on prior intelligence and intercepted two suspected burglars at Lalmati. The suspects, identified as Pranjit Kalita, aged 29, and Dilip Saikia, aged 27, both from Lakhimpur, were apprehended at the scene. In a separate operation, officials from Bhagaduttapur Outpost under Dispur Police Station solved a theft case within 24 hours of the complaint being lodged. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Biki Chetry of Krishna Nagar, was arrested following a rapid probe.

