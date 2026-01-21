Guwahati: Police Destroyed Liquor in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police busted an illicit liquor operation in the Balughat area after a team from Basistha police station carried out a raid on a suspected hooch hideout. Acting on specific inputs, the police team conducted the operation and recovered a large quantity of illegally brewed liquor stored at the site. Around 120 litres of illicit liquor were seized during the raid and subsequently destroyed on the spot as per procedure.

Also Read: Tension in Dhubri as residents oppose newly opened liquor shop