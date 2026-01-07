Tension in Dhubri as residents oppose newly opened liquor shop

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Once again, a massive protest erupted in Dhubri against a liquor shop, with local residents strongly opposing its operation. Hundreds of men and women gathered at the site and created a tense situation, demanding the immediate closure of the shop.

The protesters forcibly shut down the shop, declaring, “Even if we have to go to jail, we will not allow a liquor shop here.”

The protest took place at Khalilpur under Jhagrapar Gaon Panchayat at the outskirts of Dhubri town, where a newly-opened liquor shop triggered widespread resentment among local men and women.

Raising slogans such as ‘No liquor shop in Khalilpur’ and ‘Stop alcohol,’ the protesters staged an intense demonstration and ensured the closure of the shop.

According to local residents, Khalilpur is a densely populated area. Several schools, colleges, monasteries and temples, as well as private healthcare centres, are located in close proximity. Dhubri Medical College and Hospital is also nearby, along with the Jhagrarpar Stadium.

Granting permission for a liquor shop in such an area is completely unacceptable, the locals asserted, adding that they would not tolerate it under any circumstances.

The local residents further warned that if a person named Shambhu Barman ignored public opposition and attempted to run the shop, it would lead to a highly volatile situation. With this warning, the protesters closed the shop and dispersed.

