Guwahati Police detained GMCH doctor over ‘molestation’ of patient

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bhangagarh Police detained a doctor at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following allegations that he molested a woman who had visited the hospital to show her medical reports on October 15.

The doctor, identified as Dr Rishikesh Adhikari, allegedly touched the woman inappropriately inside his cabin during the consultation. According to the complaint, he had asked the family member accompanying her to wait outside.

Following the alleged incident, complaints were lodged at Bhangagarh Police Station and the Women's Police Station in Guwahati. Police subsequently detained the doctor for questioning.

Police are examining CCTV footage from GMCH to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. The allegations are under investigation.

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