Guwahati Police Foil Bid to Illegally Sell Rented Vehicle Outside Assam, Six Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested six people after recovering a rented vehicle that was allegedly being taken to Nagaland for illegal sale.

The case came to light on July 27 after Ruprekha Das informed Hatigaon Police that her vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01-GN-2716, had not been returned by the renter, Nabajyoti Medhi, after the agreed two-day rental period had expired.

Using the vehicle’s GPS tracking system, the owner located it moving towards Mariani, prompting Hatigaon Police to launch an enquiry. During the investigation, police received intelligence indicating that the vehicle was being transported to Nagaland for an unlawful sale.

Acting on the information, Hatigaon Police coordinated with Titabor and Mariani police stations and conducted a joint operation. The team recovered the vehicle and apprehended six suspects allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Police also seized two vehicles allegedly used during the operation—a Bolero Pickup (AS-22-AC-0643) and a Mahindra Thar (AR-01P-3745).

The arrested accused has been identified as Abhinash Saikia of Potidoiya, Bikash Das of 4 No. Gerukhoni, Kaustav Jyoti Saikia of Haluwa Gaon, Bhaskar Barua of Haluwagaon, Prandip Baruah of Natunmati, Sukupa Gaon, Mariani, and Anurag Choudhary of Shivpur, Mariani.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused had conspired to dispose of the rented vehicle fraudulently by selling it outside Assam.

Hatigaon Police registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 319(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). All six accused were produced before the court with a plea for police remand, while further investigation remained underway.

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