Tripura: BSF thwarts cattle smuggling operation, apprehends two

AGARTALA: In a significant breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted a major cattle smuggling operation, apprehending two individuals and seizing ten cattle heads along with a vehicle.

The incident took place on Thursday night near the Malakar Basti BOP, in the Dharmanagar subdivision of the North Tripura district. According to sources, the mastermind behind this international cattle smuggling network is identified as Basa Mia from Kumarghat, Unakoti district.

Allegations suggest that Basa Mia has been orchestrating the smuggling of Burmese cattle from Mizoram into Bangladesh through various routes in Tripura. Despite longstanding accusations, local authorities have yet to take action against him.

On Thursday night, at approximately 8.15 pm, BSF personnel noticed a suspicious Bolero vehicle, bearing the registration number TR05F/1797, loaded with cattle near the India-Bangladesh border. Upon spotting the BSF, the vehicle attempted to flee but was soon immobilized due to a mechanical failure. BSF troops successfully intercepted the vehicle and detained the two smugglers onboard.

The situation escalated when local women, seemingly in support of the smugglers, confronted the BSF personnel, leading to a tense standoff. The Dharmanagar police were promptly alerted, and with their assistance, the BSF managed to secure the cattle and the detainees.

Dharmanagar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Himadri Sarkar, confirmed the seizure of ten cattle. The arrested individuals, identified as Liakat Ali and Islam Uddin, are residents of the Sakaibari area in Dharmanagar. During police interrogation, the smugglers revealed that the cattle belonged to Basa Mia of Kumarghat and were en route to Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, the North Tripura SP, Bhanupada Chakraborty confirmed that a case has been registered in this regard at Dharmanagar Police Station under DMN PS and 303(2)/3(5) sections of BNS, based on the BSF's complaint.

The seized cattle have been sent to a local shelter, and the accused will be presented before the Dharmanagar District and Sessions Court on Saturday. (ANI)

