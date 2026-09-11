Guwahati Police Foil Kidnapping Bid, Arrest Two and Seize Vehicle in Changsari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Birubari Outpost of Paltan Bazar Police Station rescued a man allegedly kidnapped from Birubari and apprehended two persons in Changsari on Thursday.

The operation was launched following a complaint alleging the man’s abduction and a ransom demand of Rs 20,000. Police traced the victim to Changsari, where he was found inside a Scorpio bearing registration number NL 07H 9293. The two apprehended persons were identified as Iftikar Saikia of Kakara and Sahab Ali of Alipub, both under Baihata Chariali. Police also seized the Scorpio and two mobile handsets. Legal action has been initiated in connection with the case.

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