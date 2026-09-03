21-year-old arrested in Nalbari for alleged SIM card fraud, cybercrime and kidnapping threats

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Police on Tuesday evening arrested a 21-year-old youth from Shiyalmari Char in Barkhetri, Nalbari district, on suspicion of involvement in cybercrime. The arrested youth has been identified as Sheikh Farid (21 years). Acting on a tip-off, police conducted an operation in Bor Char and detained Farid. According to the preliminary investigation, the youth allegedly used fake identity documents and various personal details, without the knowledge of the concerned individuals, to obtain multiple SIM cards illegally. He is also accused of using the SIM cards to demand money from different people and threaten them with kidnapping.

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