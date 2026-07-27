Assam records 2,04,134 crimes against women in past 10 years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As many as 2,04,134 cases of crime against women were recorded in the state over the past 10 years. Moreover, a total of 3,78,483 cases of crimes like theft, robbery, murder, mob lynching, fraud and others were recorded between 2021 and 2026.

This figure on cases of crime against women was revealed by the Home Department. However, the figures in the past five years show a decreasing trend.

According to the data, cases of all crimes against women recorded over the past 10 years were as follows: 20,869 in 2016, 23,809 in 2017, 27,687 in 2018, 30,025 in 2019, 26,352 in 2020, 29,046 in 2021, 14,148 in 2022, 12,070 in 2023, 10,546 in 2024, 8,958 in 2025 and 1,344 in 2026 (until June 26).

During this time period, the different kinds of cases recorded for crimes against women were as follows: 2,677 murder cases, 14,456 rape cases, 1,463 dowry-related cases, and 1,85,538 other cases.

Significantly, the number of other cases of crimes like theft, robbery, murder, mob lynching, fraud and others recorded between 2021 and 2026 (up to June 30) are as follows: 54,494 theft cases, 526 robberies, 5,455 murders, 482 mob lynchings, 15,656 fraud cases and 3,01,870 other crimes .

During this time period, the number of cases registered in different police stations was 3,78,483. Against these cases registered, the police filed charge sheets in 2,54,538 cases.

Against 3,78,483 registered cases, a total of 4,26,502 accused persons were arrested. Of these accused, 29,164 were convicted of their crimes.

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