Telegram Pulled from Google Play Store in India Ahead of NEET 2026 Re-Exam Over Cheating, Fraud Concerns

NEW DELHI: Telegram has been removed from the Google Play Store in India following the Centre’s decision to temporarily restrict access to the messaging platform ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

As a result, new users are currently unable to download the app through Google’s official Android marketplace.

The move follows government action aimed at curbing alleged examination-related fraud, misinformation and cheating networks operating through the platform. However, it is still available on Apple App Store. The development comes days after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA), imposed a temporary restriction on Telegram until June 22.

The government said the measure was necessary to prevent the spread of examination-related fraud, misinformation campaigns and cheating networks ahead of the NEET (UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21.

According to the NTA, the restriction was issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and covers the examination period as well as its immediate aftermath.

The agency had stated that several Telegram channels and groups were allegedly being used to circulate misleading claims regarding examination paper leaks and to lure students with fraudulent offers promising access to question papers.

In addition to the temporary access restriction, Telegram was directed to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30. (IANS)

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 retest to see ‘highest order’ security as NTA deploys paramilitary forces, Air Force