Guwahati: West Guwahati Police District busted gang of vehicle thieves in Basistha

Guwahati: A team from the West Guwahati Police District busted a gang of vehicle lifters following an inquiry into the recovery of an abandoned Tata Yodha vehicle from Patarkuchi in Basistha. One Md. Dilwar Ali, aged 28, of Hajo was arrested from the Six Mile area, while three receivers of stolen vehicles, namely Noor Islam Dewan of Katahbari, Ibrahim Ali of Byrnihat, and David Nongrom of Khanapara, were also arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is going on into the matter.

Also Read: Police Seize 25.5 kg Cannabis, Arrest Three in Guwahati's Gorchuk Area

Also watch: