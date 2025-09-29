Guwahati: Police issue traffic guidelines for Durga Puja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive set of traffic restrictions and diversions across the city for the Durga Puja celebrations, scheduled from September 28 to October 3, 2025. The measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of the public, particularly children, senior citizens, women, and differently-abled persons, while also facilitating smooth vehicular flow and unhindered movement of emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, movement of goods-carrying vehicles into the city will be strictly regulated. Such vehicles will be permitted entry only between 4:00 am and 12:00 noon during the Puja days.

Key restrictions have been imposed in several areas such as in Dispur, Dr. R.P. Road will operate one-way from Ganesh Mandir towards Ganeshguri flyover, with entry prohibited from Zoo Road and Service Road sides. In Basistha, multiple roads including Pir Azan Fakir Road and Bishnu Rabha Path will have one-way restrictions, and parking will be allowed only on one side of Tripura Gali. Bharalumukh will see restricted entries from Fatasil Chariali, Chabipool, and other key points, with no parking on A.T. Road, D.G. Road, and KRC Road.

In Jalukbari and Pandu, roads such as D.G. Road and Pandu Port Road will see one-way traffic for light motor vehicles, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers, while Panbazar, Chandmari, Geetanagar, Noonmati, and Latasil will also witness area-specific entry prohibitions to control congestion.

City bus routes have been diverted along alternative roads connecting major Puja sites, while inter-district ASTC buses from Lower Assam will be rerouted to the ISBT instead of Paltanbazar via Jalukbari.

The Guwahati Traffic Police has urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic arrangements, follow the diversions, and avoid prohibited routes to ensure smooth traffic management during the festive days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, said that these measures are necessary to prevent congestion in key Puja locations and to ensure safe and hassle-free Durga Puja celebrations in the city.

Also Read: Guwahati’s Rs 1cr Durga Puja pandal mirrors Bangkok’s Wat Arun